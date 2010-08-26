NATPE Confirms 50 Exhibitors for Miami Marketplace

NATPE announced Monday it has commitments from more than 50 exhibitors for its "Content First" marketplace, to be held at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 24-26, 2011.

BBC, Twentieth TV, NBC Universal, Disney, CBS TV Distribution, Lionsgate, HBO and Debmar-Mercury are among the companies confirmed.

"The move to Miami in 2011 has been incredibly well-received, resulting in quicker sales than ever before," said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman in a statement. "The fact that all buyers and sellers will be in the same location and easily accessible has garnered great enthusiasm for the market. And, for the European and Latin companies, Miami is certainly appreciated."