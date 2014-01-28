NATPE: 'Celebrity Name Game' Cleared in 90% of U.S.

Debmar-Mercury’s new game strip, Celebrity Name Game, is now cleared in 90% of the country in advance of its fall 2014 debut.

The show stars CBS’ Late, Late Show’s Craig Ferguson and features celebrities and fans playing a lively game that involves guessing the names of a range of celebrities through verbal cues, acting and wild hand gestures.

Station groups clearing the show include Tribune, which took an equity stake in the show, as well as Sinclair, CBS and others. The show, which comes from Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s Coquette Productions and will be produced by Fremantle Media NorthAmerica, is cleared mostly in prime access time periods between 5 and 8 p.m.