NATPE: CBS Studios Intl. Names New President of Sales

CBS Studios International has announced that Barry Chamberlain has been promoted to president of sales, where he will continue to report to Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution Group.

“I've had the good fortune to work with Barry for the past two decades, including the last 15 years at CBS,” said Nuñez in a statement announcing the promotion. “I'm incredibly proud of Barry’s accomplishments, excited to promote him to this expanded role and honored to have him as a partner as we continue to grow CBS’s international business.”

In the new post, Chamberlain will head up CBS’s international content distribution business for terrestrial, cable and satellite channels, subscription video-on-demand, online and other digital platforms.

Chamberlain joined CBS Broadcast International in 1999. Prior to the promotion he was executive VP of sales at CBS Studios International.