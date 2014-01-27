NATPE: BMP Latin Announces Unscripted Development Deals

Bunim/Murray Productions division BMP Latin announced Monday that it has signed deals with Extra weekend host Lauren Sanchez and actor Adam Rodriguez to develop unscripted series for Hispanic audiences with a focus on the 18-34 demographic.

Sanchez — who is also a contributor to Good Day LA, Showbiz Tonight and The View — will serve as executive producer and host of a syndicated talk show tentatively titled Generations, which will feature a multi-generation panel of Latin women. Rodriguez, whose credits include CSI: Miami and Ugly Betty, will develop and produce several unscripted series.

BMP Latin is currently producing Combate Americas, a Spanish-language mixed martial arts unscripted competition series, which is scheduled to premiere this year on mun2.

“BMP Latin is incredibly excited to partner with Lauren and Adam, two strong and talented individuals who share our vision of creating new programming that connects with the large—and growing—US Hispanic audience and beyond,” said Julio Caro, executive producer, BMP Latin. “They truly define our demo.”