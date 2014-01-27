NATPE: Banijay Inks Peruvian Deal For 'Stars In Danger'

Banijay International has inked a deal in Peru for its entertainment format Stars in Danger: The High Dive.

In a statement, Sebastian Burkhardt, head of sales at Banijay International, described Peru as “a very important market for us with a strong appetite for entertainment formats” and said that “we’re very pleased to secure this new deal with America TV in Peru, further extending the reach of Stars in Danger: The High Dive in Latin America.”

The deal for the Peruvian version was concluded by Sony Pictures Television Latin America, which represents the Banijay International format in the region. The show is being produced by Lima-based GV Producciones for America TV, which will air it in a primetime weekend slot later in 2014.

Banijay also announced that the format has been renewed for a second season in Spain on Telecinco.

In Latin America, the format was recently acquired by Chilevisión in Latin America and it has been sold to Fox in the U.S. along with many other territories.