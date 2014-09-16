NATPE Announces Theme, Details for Content First Market & Conference

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has announced the theme and more details of the 2015 NATPE Content First Market & Conference. The theme is “content without borders,” NATPE president and CEO Rod Perth announced Tuesday.

The conference, which will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 22 at Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, will see more than 5,000 people in all sectors of the media business, from advertisers and brands to digital platforms and Hollywood studios.

“All of us are recalibrating how we monetize content because technology continues to improve access to new platforms,” Perth said. “One constant remains, which is that fresh ideas and great story telling from every corner of the globe are at the core of how we use new technology by keeping audiences engaged. Our business truly exists without borders.”

This year’s conference program includes “Game Changers,” which showcases the top production companies, broadcast, digital platforms and advertisers, “Masters of Marketing,” in which producers and storytellers discuss meshing brand marketing with creative vision, and “Storytellers and the Shaping of Pop Culture,” in which creative icons speak about their characters.