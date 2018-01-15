NATPE 2018: Tribune, Sinclair Pick Up 'True Crime Files' for Fall

Tribune Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcast Group and other broadcasters have acquired True Crime Files off of Investigation Discovery to launch this fall.



True Crime Files represents the first of ID’s programming to launch in broadcast syndication. The hour will be composed of episodes drawn from ID’s library of various true-crime programs.



“True crime programming has never been more popular in the U.S. and as the top destination for the genre, we’re excited to expand Investigation Discovery’s deep library of compelling real-life stories to an even wider audience,” said Henry S. Schleiff, group president, Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel.



According to sources, the hour will replace Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen on Tribune and Sinclair stations, which represent that program’s launch groups. Warner Bros. is not confirming that Crime Watch Daily will not return for a fourth season, but keeping the show on the air will require securing other broadcast partners in those markets.



True Crime Files is being sold and marketed by Joe DiSalvo and Barry Wallach, former presidents of CBS Television Distribution and NBC Domestic Television Distribution, respectively, along with Elliot Wagner, VP of Discovery Global Enterprises.



True Crime Files joins Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence as one of the few new shows to be cleared for a fall 2018 launch, although Debmar-Mercury also is shopping reality format Question Jury, while Warner Bros. is pitching Last Laugh With Jane Lynch for prime access and prime timeslots. CBS Television Distribution is selling a show produced by Dr. Phil McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, Face the Truth, starring Vivica A. Fox. Last week, the CTD-distributed DailyMailTV, also produced by Stage 29, was renewed for a second season.