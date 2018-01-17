NATPE 2018: ABC TV Stations Renew 'Millionaire,' 'RightThisMinute'

The ABC Owned Television Stations have renewed Who Wants to be a Millionaire and RightThisMinute for the 2018-19 TV season, said Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, which distributes both programs, on Wednesday.

Millionaire, which has been airing in national syndication for 16 seasons, has been hosted by The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison since 2015. The show was spun out of the primetime version hosted by Regis Philbin in 2002 and was originally hosted by Meredith Vieira until she departed in 2011 to do her own daytime talk show for NBC.

RightThisMinute, which is produced by Phoenix-based MagicDust Television, was originally created by a consortium of station groups Cox Media Group, Raycom Media and The E.W. Scripps Co. The viral video clip show is hosted by Gayle Bass, Charity Bailey, Christian Vera, Oli Pettigrew and Nick Calederone.

It started airing on the ABC Owned Television Stations in September 2016.