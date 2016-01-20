NATPE 2016: 'Harry' Sold in 90% of Country

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2016

NBCU’s Harry has been sold in more than 90% of the country for its debut in national broadcast syndication on Sept. 12, 2016, said Sean O’Boyle, executive VP and general sales manager, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Harry will launch on the Fox owned stations in top markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, where the show is expected to air in late afternoon time periods. It’s also been sold to Sinclair, Scripps, Media General, Hubbard, Cox, Nexstar, Gray, Bonten, Hearst, Raycom, Dispatch, Quincy and more. Newly added groups include CBS, Tribune and NBC owned stations.

Harry, hosted by Harry Connick, Jr., will be produced in Manhattan and feature Connick, Jr.’s live band. Eric and Justin Stangel, who formerly executive produced CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman, are executive producers, along with Connick, Jr., and Ann Marie Wilkins.