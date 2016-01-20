NATPE 2016: 'FABLife' to End After This Season

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2016

Disney-ABC announced late Tuesday evening that it would not be bringing back FABLife for a second season.

The daytime talker originally starred and was executive produced by Tyra Banks, but she decided in November to depart the show. The lifestyle program featured a panel composed of Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley.

The show’s ratings started soft and never grew since its launch in September.

"We’re extremely proud of everyone involved with the show and would like to thank them for all of their contributions and tireless efforts,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. "We are especially appreciative of our talented and dynamic co-hosts Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Leah Ashley and Lauren Makk, and we would also like to extend a huge thanks to our station partners for all of their support.”

Also on Tuesday, Disney-ABC announced that Live with Kelly and Michael was renewed through 2019-20, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire would also return for another season. Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution also is picking up distribution duties for viral video show RightThisMinute, which is produced by Magic Dust Television. The Cox, Raycom and Scripps station groups are all co-owners of the show, which has bounced around during its time in syndication.

Last year, it aired on the Fox owned stations in many big markets, but moved off those stations this seasons. Next year, RightThisMinute will air on the eight ABC owned stations in top markets such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.