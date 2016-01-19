NATPE 2016: A+E Networks Partner With Trifecta to Launch ‘Pawn Stars’ Into Broadcast Syndication

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2016

A+E Networks and Trifecta are teaming up to sell cable hit Pawn Stars into U.S. broadcast syndication, the companies said at NATPE in Miami on Tuesday.

As a global franchise, the series already has been sold in more than 200 territories worldwide and has been formatted in the U.K., Australia and South Africa.

“Pawn Stars is a brand that’s gone from strength to strength, achieving unprecedented ratings success worldwide for A+E Networks,” said Sean Cohan, A+E Networks president, international and digital, in a statement.

Pawn Stars debuted on History, where it has been a top-ten nonfiction series on ad-supported cable since 2010. In 2011 and 2012, it was the number-one nonfiction series among total viewers on basic cable, and continues to be among the most-watched unscripted series on the network.