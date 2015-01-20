NATPE 2015: ‘Shark Tank’ Wins Reality Breakthrough Award

Miami Beach, Fla. — ABC’s Shark Tank was given the Reality Breakthrough award for best competition series during a NATPE luncheon. The other winners include USA’s Chrisley Knows Best for top docusoap, NBC's Hollywood Game Night for best game show and Discovery Channel’s Naked & Afraid in the reality category.

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was also honored for top factual series.

Howie Mandel hosted the awards show, which recognized the most innovative programs in the genre.

The judges’ panel was made up of 17 industry professionals including Brandon Riegg, senior VP of alternative programming and development, NBCU; Susan Levison, executive VP of original programming and production, VH1; and Eli Lehrer, senior VP of non-fiction development, Lifetime and A&E.