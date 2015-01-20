NATPE 2015: Exclusive--Bellum to Launch 'Corrupt Crimes' on Sinclair Stations

Bellum Entertainment on Tuesday said it will launch a new half-hour strip, Corrupt Crimes, domestically on the Sinclair Broadcast Group this fall. Sky Vision, the international distribution division of Sky, will handle U.S. cable and worldwide distribution.

“We are excited to be partnering with Bellum Entertainment on this show,” said David Amy, executive VP and COO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., in a statement. “Their entrepreneurial approach is an example of the type of production companies we have traditionally supported. As the largest television broadcaster, this is another example of our scale benefiting our viewers by bringing new and interesting content, such as Corrupt Crimes.”

Bellum is currently shopping the show to other station buyers. Corrupt Crimes is the second crime-focused show to enter syndication for fall 2015: Warner Bros.' Crime Watch Daily will debut in September with Tribune as its launch group.

No host has yet been set, but each episode of the series will investigate recent crime stories, including expert analysis and dramatic storytelling. Cases will look at sports doping, crimes of passion, wiretapping espionage, treason, insider trading, government corruption, the black market, piracy, murder, blackmail, conspiracies and more.

Bellum also produces weekly strips Fix It & Finish It with Antonio Sabato, Jr. and Flip My Food with Chef Jeff Henderson. Additionally, Bellum Entertainment is producing its 12th season of Animal Atlas, its third season of The Coolest Places on Earth, its fifth season for On The Spot, its second season of What Went Down and its first season of Zoo Clues.