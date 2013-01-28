NATPE 2013: Twentieth's 'Dish Nation' Renewed for Season Two
CompleteCoverage: NATPE 2013
Twentieth Television has renewed its rookie entertainment
half-hour, Dish Nation, for a second season, said Paul Franklin,
Twentieth's executive VP and general manager of broadcast sales, and Frank
Cicha, senior VP, programming, Fox Television Stations on Monday.
Dish Nation, which features popular local radio
deejays from around the country chatting about the pop-culture news of the day,
has been renewed on the Fox Television Stations as well as on stations from the
Sinclair, Tribune, Cox, Meredith, Local TV and LIN groups.
In the week ended Jan. 7, Dish Nation averaged a 0.9 live
plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and
averaged 1.235 million viewers.
Dish Nation's radio teams include Atlanta's Rickey
Smiley Morning Show, heard locally on Atlanta's WHTA and syndicated in over
60 markets nationwide. It is hosted by Rickey Smiley and features Ebony Steele,
Headkrack, Rock-T, Gary with da Tea; New York's The Big Show with Scott
& Todd on WPLJ (hosted by Scott Shannon and Todd Pettengill; featuring
Cooper Lawrence and Joe Pardavila); Kidd Kraddick in the Morning, based
out of Dallas, Texas and hosted by Kidd Kraddick, and featuring Kellie
Rasberry, Jenna, Big Al Mack and J-Si; plus, additional guest radio
personalities.
Dish Nation is produced by the Emmy-award winning
Studio City and distributed by Twentieth Television. Stu Weiss serves as
executive producer and Matt Blanock is co-executive producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.