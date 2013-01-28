NATPE 2013: Twentieth's 'Dish Nation' Renewed for Season Two

CompleteCoverage: NATPE 2013





Twentieth Television has renewed its rookie entertainment

half-hour, Dish Nation, for a second season, said Paul Franklin,

Twentieth's executive VP and general manager of broadcast sales, and Frank

Cicha, senior VP, programming, Fox Television Stations on Monday.



Dish Nation, which features popular local radio

deejays from around the country chatting about the pop-culture news of the day,

has been renewed on the Fox Television Stations as well as on stations from the

Sinclair, Tribune, Cox, Meredith, Local TV and LIN groups.





In the week ended Jan. 7, Dish Nation averaged a 0.9 live

plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and

averaged 1.235 million viewers.



Dish Nation's radio teams include Atlanta's Rickey

Smiley Morning Show, heard locally on Atlanta's WHTA and syndicated in over

60 markets nationwide. It is hosted by Rickey Smiley and features Ebony Steele,

Headkrack, Rock-T, Gary with da Tea; New York's The Big Show with Scott

& Todd on WPLJ (hosted by Scott Shannon and Todd Pettengill; featuring

Cooper Lawrence and Joe Pardavila); Kidd Kraddick in the Morning, based

out of Dallas, Texas and hosted by Kidd Kraddick, and featuring Kellie

Rasberry, Jenna, Big Al Mack and J-Si; plus, additional guest radio

personalities.



Dish Nation is produced by the Emmy-award winning

Studio City and distributed by Twentieth Television. Stu Weiss serves as

executive producer and Matt Blanock is co-executive producer.