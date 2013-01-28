NATPE 2013: FremantleMedia Enterprises Inks Latam Sales
CompleteCoverage: NATPE 2013
FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) started NATPE with a number
of new sales announcements for Latin America, including deals with Sony
Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Turner and others.
Those agreements include SPE's decision to renew
pan-regional rights for American Idol
for the 12th season.
In addition, Turner's Glitz channel has licensed seasons 10
and 11 of the reality show Project Runway.
Other Latin American sales include Auction Hunters season three to truTV; Project Accessory to Globosat in Brazil and Fox Life for the rest
of Latin America; the sale of over 50 hours of culinary programming to Globosat
in Brazil and Fox Life throughout the rest of Latin America; a package of
dramas to Latin America's DirecTV; the second window sale of the fourth season of Live From Abbey Road to Turner's Glitz;
and 1,000 Ways to Die to Turner's
Infinito and several terrestrial outlets across the region.
FME also announced that in the format arena Hole in the Wall will return for a
second season on Teletica in Costa Rica and the comedic format, Distraction will continue to air in
Argentina and in Uruguay.
