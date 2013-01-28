NATPE 2013: FremantleMedia Enterprises Inks Latam Sales

CompleteCoverage: NATPE 2013

FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) started NATPE with a number

of new sales announcements for Latin America, including deals with Sony

Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Turner and others.

Those agreements include SPE's decision to renew

pan-regional rights for American Idol

for the 12th season.

In addition, Turner's Glitz channel has licensed seasons 10

and 11 of the reality show Project Runway.

Other Latin American sales include Auction Hunters season three to truTV; Project Accessory to Globosat in Brazil and Fox Life for the rest

of Latin America; the sale of over 50 hours of culinary programming to Globosat

in Brazil and Fox Life throughout the rest of Latin America; a package of

dramas to Latin America's DirecTV; the second window sale of the fourth season of Live From Abbey Road to Turner's Glitz;

and 1,000 Ways to Die to Turner's

Infinito and several terrestrial outlets across the region.

FME also announced that in the format arena Hole in the Wall will return for a

second season on Teletica in Costa Rica and the comedic format, Distraction will continue to air in

Argentina and in Uruguay.