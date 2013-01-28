NATPE 2013: CTD Clears 'Hot in Cleveland' in 92% of U.S.
CBS Television
Distribution has sold TV Land sitcom Hot in
Cleveland to TV stations in 92% of the country for a September 2014 launch,
Joe DiSalvo, president of sales at CTD announced on Monday.
Hot in Cleveland is cleared in 47 of the top 50 markets, and now
includes stations from Allbritton Communications, Granite Broadcasting,
Raycom Media, Post-Newsweek Stations, Gray Television and Grant Communications.
CTDacquired the exclusive domestic distribution rights for the show in September
2011.
