NATPE 2012: Bellum Adds DiSpirito Series to Its New E/I block

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

Bellum Entertainment, which just hung out its new shingle before NATPE, is launching another show in national syndication.

The half-hour educational and informational program stars chef Rocco DiSpirito and will be part of the new kids' block that will air on 17 of Tribune's stations, including in seven of the top-ten markets. The Dispirito show joins Animal Atlas and On the Spot to comprise the weekend block.

"This is such an exciting opportunity to challenge people to really examine what they eat and learn about the best ways to take care of themselves through food," said DiSpirito in a statement. "Viewers are going to learn a lot and have a great time along the way."

Bellum is the newly-launched parent company of Longneedle Entertainment and 1525 Entertainment. Besides its new E/I block, Bellum is producing and distributing another new weekend hour block, Unsealed: The Alien Files and The Conspiracy Files. Bellum also has taken on distribution of Raycom and ITV Studios America's America Now with Leeza Gibbons and Bill Rancic for fall 2012.