NATPE 2011: Shine Seals Partnership Pact With Yoshimoto Kogyo

Shine International has signed a development and production pact with Japanese media giant Yoshimoto Kogyo, the company announced Monday (Jan. 24) at NATPE in Miami.

Reveille, Shine Group's US production company, will partner with Yoshimoto, a 99-year-old entertainment company, to create original unscripted formats for the U.S. and Japan, and then reformat those shows to air in the other territority. Shine International will serve as the partnership's international distributor.

The partnership's first project is Spice of Life, a variety competition, created and executive produced by Heroes' Masi Oka. Chris Grant, president of Shine International; Howard T. Owens, managing director of Reveille; and Aki Yohiro, chief executive officer of Yoshimoto Kogyo subsidiary Yoshimoto Entertainment, all will serve as executive producers on the project, which already has been sold to Japanese broadcaster TBS.