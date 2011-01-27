NATPE 2011: NATPE Wraps With Higher Numbers, More Buzz

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2011

NATPE wrapped its annual programming conference on Wednesday,

Jan. 26, and early returns indicate that it's a recovery year for the show

that's been in as much transition as the industry it covers.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 25, NATPE had registered 4,504

attendees, up 22% over last year's confab in Vegas. Registered buyers of

content were 702, up 94% -- or nearly doubled - from 2010. Approximately 285

station executives attended, an increase of approximately 71%.

Rick Feldman, NATPE's president and CEO, expected overall

registration numbers to increase by about 500 when the final tally was

completed on Wednesday.

While NATPE officially has 30 days to confirm its contract

with the Fontainebleau Resort Complex in Miami Beach, it is expected that the

show will return there next January. There were some logistical issues -

particularly a very crowded and slow elevator bank headed up to exhibitor

suites and attendee rooms - but overall holding the show at a Miami Beach

resort seemed to breathe new life into the gathering. Many more attendees,

exhibitors and distributors came from international markets, while the

Hollywood contingent remained strong.

"We are very pleased to see a substantial growth in the

number of people here at NATPE Miami," said Feldman. "The general buzz of

people doing business throughout the resort - from the lobby, to the suites to

the cabanas overlooking the ocean - has been very gratifying."

Next year, Generate CEO Jordan Levin and Shine Group CEO Chris Grant will

oversee the NATPE Board, taking over the job from Lionsgate's Kevin Beggs, who

has served as NATPE's chairman since 2008.