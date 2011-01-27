NATPE 2011: NATPE Wraps With Higher Numbers, More Buzz
NATPE wrapped its annual programming conference on Wednesday,
Jan. 26, and early returns indicate that it's a recovery year for the show
that's been in as much transition as the industry it covers.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 25, NATPE had registered 4,504
attendees, up 22% over last year's confab in Vegas. Registered buyers of
content were 702, up 94% -- or nearly doubled - from 2010. Approximately 285
station executives attended, an increase of approximately 71%.
Rick Feldman, NATPE's president and CEO, expected overall
registration numbers to increase by about 500 when the final tally was
completed on Wednesday.
While NATPE officially has 30 days to confirm its contract
with the Fontainebleau Resort Complex in Miami Beach, it is expected that the
show will return there next January. There were some logistical issues -
particularly a very crowded and slow elevator bank headed up to exhibitor
suites and attendee rooms - but overall holding the show at a Miami Beach
resort seemed to breathe new life into the gathering. Many more attendees,
exhibitors and distributors came from international markets, while the
Hollywood contingent remained strong.
"We are very pleased to see a substantial growth in the
number of people here at NATPE Miami," said Feldman. "The general buzz of
people doing business throughout the resort - from the lobby, to the suites to
the cabanas overlooking the ocean - has been very gratifying."
Next year, Generate CEO Jordan Levin and Shine Group CEO Chris Grant will
oversee the NATPE Board, taking over the job from Lionsgate's Kevin Beggs, who
has served as NATPE's chairman since 2008.
