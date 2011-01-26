NATPE 2011: BBC Worldwide, My Damn Channel Partner for 'Gigi: Almost American'

BBC Worldwide Productions, My Damn Channel and comedy troupe The Lost

Nomads have partnered to co-produce and distribute the comedy series GIgi: Almost American. The announcement was made Wednesday by My Damn Channel CEO Rob Barnett at NATPE.

Actor Josh Gad (Love and Other Drugs, The Daily Show) will star in the ten-episode series at Gigi, a foreigner new to the U.S. who dreams of becoming an "average American."

"Award-winning comedy by top talent is the driving force behind My Damn

Channel. We know Josh Gad and Gigi will win big," Barnett said.

"I am ecstatic," Gad added. "We've been developing Gigi with BBC Worldwide Productions for the past year and it is truly a passion project for the me and the Nomads. My Damn Channel's commitment to top quality comedy programming made it the ideal place to showcase the series and we're thrilled to have found the perfect home for it."

"We are proud to debut Gigi as the first original digital series from BBC Worldwide Productions," said Jane Tranter, Executive Vice President and Head of BBC Worldwide Productions. "Josh Gad is a tremendous talent and his comedic gifts, along with those of his fellow Lost Nomads troupe members, make Gigi an inspired and innovative series, in line with the quality programming viewers expect from the BBC."