NATPE 2011: Allred Latest to Preside Over a TV Court

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2011

Lawyer Gloria Allred will star in Entertainment Studios' latest court show, We the People with Gloria Allred, the company said Tuesday (Jan. 25).

The show is targeted for a fall 2011 launch on Entertainment Studios' six high-definition cable networks, which are carried by Verizon FiOS, and in broadcast syndication. We the People will join ES' other court show, America's Court with Judge Ross, which has been averaging a 0.4 live plus same day household rating in national syndication.

Allred is a founding partner of Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, an employment law firm. She and her law partners have represented such famous clients as, most recently, Tiger Woods, as well as O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson and Scott Peterson.

"I am fully committed to making We The People a huge success, and yes, I will absolutely continue to practice law with my brilliant partners," said Allred in a statement.