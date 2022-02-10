Nate Foy Joins Fox News Channel
By John Eggerton published
Was previously at WBBH Fort Myers
Fox News Channel has tapped TV station journalist Nate Foy to be a New York-based correspondent starting later this month.
Foy has been weekday and weekend news anchor and substitute prime time anchor at NBC affiliate WBBH-TV Fort Myers, Florida.
Before WBBH-TV, Foy was a sports anchor at WZVN-TV Fort Myers and before that, sports director at KQTV St. Joseph, Missouri. ■
