Nate Burleson, Charli D’Amelio To Host Nick Kids Choice Awards

Nickelodeon said that Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio will co-host its Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 when it appears live on Saturday, March 4.

The awards show will be simulcast on Paramount Global channels Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NIcktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT and MTV2. Sponsors include Lunchables, NIntendo Switch and Olive Garden.

Social media star D’Amelio, was slimed during the 2021 Kids Choice Awards. Burleson is the so-host of CBS Mornings and a CBS Sports analyst. The news was announced on CBS Mornings Tuesday.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way,” D’Amelio said.

“Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we’re all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year’s show,” Burleson added.

Nickelodeon also announced some of this year’s nominees.

Among the television categories, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Ms. Marvel. Raven’s Home. That Girl Lay Lay. The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The Really Loud House are up for Favorite Kids TV Show.

Cobra Kai, iCarly, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Young Rock and Young Sheldon are nominated for Favorite Family TV Show.

America’s Funniest Home Videos, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Floor Is Lava ,MasterChef Junior and The Masked Singer are the nominees for Favorite Reality Show.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teen Titans Go!, The Loud House and The Smurfs are the contenders for Favorite Animated Show.