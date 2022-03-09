Miranda Cosgrove, Rob Gronkowski To Host Nick’s ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’
By Jon Lafayette published
Show set to air April 9
Nickelodeon said that iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will co-host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards.
The Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on April 9 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
This year’s show will feature people getting slimed 1,000 times and the production will include an on-screen scoreboard keeping track.
“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast,” said Cosgrove.
“I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home,” added Gronkowski, who had his own Nick show Crashletes a few years back.
Sponsors for the awards show include The Lego Group, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, Lunchables and Olive Garden.
Nickelodeon said first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI and Doja Cat. Multiple nominations have gone to Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
Fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
