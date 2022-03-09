Miranda Cosgrove, Rob Gronkowski To Host Nick’s ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’

Nickelodeon said that iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will co-host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on April 9 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

This year’s show will feature people getting slimed 1,000 times and the production will include an on-screen scoreboard keeping track.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast,” said Cosgrove.

“I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home,” added Gronkowski, who had his own Nick show Crashletes a few years back.

Sponsors for the awards show include The Lego Group, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, Lunchables and Olive Garden.

Nickelodeon said first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI and Doja Cat. Multiple nominations have gone to Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.