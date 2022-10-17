Natasha Verma Slides into WNYW New York Anchor Chair

Natasha Verma (Image credit: Fox Television Stations)

Natasha Verma has joined WNYW New York and will co-anchor the weekday 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts with Steve Lacy. She starts October 24 and succeeds Lori Stokes, who retired. Verma comes from KUSA Denver.

“Natasha’s personal story is compelling, and one of a resilience that many New Yorkers can relate to,” WNYW VP/news director Byron Harmon said. “Couple that with her news experience and commitment to covering underserved communities, and we’ve found the ideal candidate to serve our area. We are excited to welcome Natasha into the Fox 5 family.”

Verma was a weekday morning anchor at KUSA since 2019. Previously, she was reporter and anchor for WBTS Boston, and before that, at WBBH Fort Myers, Florida. Verma began her career in broadcast journalism as a reporter for News 12 Bronx in New York.

A cancer survivor, Verma is the founder of the Verma Foundation (opens in new tab), which is a non-profit organization committed to giving high-quality cap wigs to cancer patients.

Verma holds bachelor of science degrees from the University of Texas in both broadcast journalism and biology/pre-med, which she attained at age 17, and got a master’s degree with honors in journalism from Columbia University at the age of 18.

“I’m thrilled to return to NYC and join the Fox 5 family, an organization with a legacy of excellence and a commitment to community,” she said. “This is a dream come true, and I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunity.”

WNYW is part of Fox Television Stations. ■