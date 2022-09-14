Lori Stokes, WNYW Anchor, Sets Retirement

Lori Stokes, anchor on WNYW New York, will retire after September 30. She anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news on the Fox station, which she joined in 2017.

Prior to WNYW, Stokes was co-anchor on Eyewitness News This Morning at WABC New York, where she worked for 17 years. Before that, she was at MSNBC/NBC. Earlier in her career, Stokes was at WJLA Washington.

“Fox 5 has been so wonderful to me since I joined in 2017, consistently providing me with new opportunities — from co-hosting their flagship morning show Good Day New York to becoming the station’s first solo, African-American anchor on the 6 o’clock news,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly grateful for my colleagues and bosses at New York’s Fox5 and WABC. I have had a historic career at leading stations across the country, from production assistant at WDVM in 1984 to primetime anchor today.”

Lew Leone, senior VP and general manager, WNYW, said, “It was divine intervention which brought Lori to Fox 5. She is a tremendous talent and a legend in the New York market. Her incredible combination of kindness, caring, dedication and sense of service will be truly missed. We wish her and her family a great next chapter.”

Stokes thanked viewers for their support. “They have trusted me with reporting the news every day — both the good and the bad. I will forever owe my success to the viewers,” she said.

In closing, Stokes paraphrased Serena Williams and said, “I’m evolving.” ■