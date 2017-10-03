Lori Stokes Named ‘Good Day New York’ Co-Host

Lori Stokes has been named co-host of WNYW New York’s Good Day New York alongside Rosanna Scotto. The show airs from 7-10 a.m. She replaces Greg Kelly on the morning show.



Stokes was co-anchor of Eyewitness News This Morning at WABC New York, where she spent 17 years.



“As a longtime fan, I couldn’t be more excited for Lori to join the FOX 5 family,” said Lew Leone, VP and general manager at WNYW. “Her experience, knowledge, professionalism, success and commitment to the local community make her an ideal partner for Rosanna Scotto and the Good Day New York team.”



Prior to WABC, Stokes worked at MSNBC/NBC. She reported for NBC Nightly News Weekend and anchored on NBC Sunrise and Weekend Today Show. Earlier, she was a reporter and anchor at WJLA Washington.



“I can’t wait to work alongside Rosanna and be a part of Good Day New York, a show that has always had its finger on the pulse of the greatest city in the world,” she said. “There isn’t another local broadcast that captures the energy of this city and that blends local, national and international news with entertainment as seamlessly. I’m, once again, looking forward to saying ‘Good morning, I’m Lori Stokes!’ and helping our viewers get their days started.”