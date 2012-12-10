NATAS Now Accepting Entries for 40th Annual Daytime Emmys
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
(NATAS) is now accepting entries for the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the organization
said Monday, which will air in June and honor programs that aired between Jan.
1 and Dec. 31, 2012.
"2013 will be an exciting year for the daytime
community, fans and television audiences," said Malachy Wienges, NATAS'
chairman, in a statement. "It is the 40th anniversary of the Daytime Emmys
contest, and there will be many surprises with both the telecast and the
Creative Arts Ceremony. The broadcast dates and partners will be announced in
the near future."
"Aside from all of the excitement around our 40th
anniversary," stated David Michaels, the association's newly hired senior
executive director of the Daytime Emmy Awards, "we have also added new
categories for 'Culinary Host,' 'Travel Program' and 'Pre-School Animated
Program.' Adding these to the existing categories there is truly 'something for
everyone' in the daytime community."
More information about the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
can be found at www.emmyonline.tv/daytime.
