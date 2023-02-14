Nada Bradbury Named CEO Of ANA-4As’ Ad-ID Service

Ad-ID, a joint venture of the Association of National Advertisers and the American Association of Advertising Agencies, said it named Nada Bradbury CEO,

Bradbury had been global head of partnerships at Nielsen, where she’d spent 25 years. In her new post, she’ll report to ANA CEO Bob Lioice and 4As CEO MArla Kaplowitz. The position was last held by Harold Geller.

“In our super connected, ad-supported cross-media world, Ad-ID has become an essential resource for advertisers, agencies and publishers,” said Liodice. “We are delighted to have Nada, an accomplished global media veteran, join us to lead Ad-ID at this pivotal moment for our industry.”

“Nada is the ideal leader to continue the evolution of Ad-ID to address unproductive industry behaviors such as ad frequency management, cross platform measurement, transparency, and optimization leading to a better overall content experience for both brands and consumer,” added Kaplowitz.

Ad-ID was founded in 2002 to standardize how advertising assets are labled. Ad-ID serves more than 34,00 advertisers and most advertising agencies in the U.S.

“I am delighted to join the Ad-ID Team,” Bradbury said. “I look forward to growing Ad-ID by leveraging the influence of the ANA and the 4As while working with established Ad-ID partners and developing new ones. Our goal is to provide the industry with simplification, transparency, and accountability as ubiquitous component of ad identification in the complex and fragmented media ecosystem.” ■