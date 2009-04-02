MyNetworkTV to Unleash Comics in Prime

Entertainment Studios’ half-hour show, Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, will premiere in primetime on MyNetworkTV starting next Wednesday, April 8. The network will air back-to-back episodes from 9 to 10 p.m.

Comics Unleashed, which is shot in high definition, also appears on TV One and in broadcast syndication, with clearances in more than 90% of the U.S. Comics Unleashed is not a part of MyNetworkTV’s new program service, which begins this fall.

The show is hosted by Allen, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. Comedians who have appeared on the program include Dane Cook, Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho, Anthony Anderson and many more.