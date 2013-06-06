MyNetworkTV Slots 'Bones' on Thursdays for 2013 Season

MyNetworkTV has added Fox's Bones to its Thursday night lineup and Law & Order: Criminal Intent to Wednesdays, Paul Franklin,

executive VP of the syndication service, said on Thursday in announcing its 2013 primetime schedule.

Law & Order: SVU,

which was added to the service's roster in 2011 and has improved its total

viewership by 3% this season, returns with back-to-back episodes on Mondays. House will also return to Tuesdays and Monk, which rose 12% among total viewers

on Friday nights,will stay in its

Friday slot.

The primetime schedule for the 2013 season is below.

Monday

8-9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

Tuesday

8-9 p.m.: House

9-10 p.m.: House

Wednesday

8-9 p.m.: Law &

Order: CI

9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: CI

Thursday

8-9 p.m.: Bones

9-10 p.m.: Bones

Friday

8-9 p.m.: Monk

9-10 p.m.: Monk