MyNetworkTV Slots 'Bones' on Thursdays for 2013 Season
MyNetworkTV has added Fox's Bones to its Thursday night lineup and Law & Order: Criminal Intent to Wednesdays, Paul Franklin,
executive VP of the syndication service, said on Thursday in announcing its 2013 primetime schedule.
Law & Order: SVU,
which was added to the service's roster in 2011 and has improved its total
viewership by 3% this season, returns with back-to-back episodes on Mondays. House will also return to Tuesdays and Monk, which rose 12% among total viewers
on Friday nights,will stay in its
Friday slot.
The primetime schedule for the 2013 season is below.
Monday
8-9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
Tuesday
8-9 p.m.: House
9-10 p.m.: House
Wednesday
8-9 p.m.: Law &
Order: CI
9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: CI
Thursday
8-9 p.m.: Bones
9-10 p.m.: Bones
Friday
8-9 p.m.: Monk
9-10 p.m.: Monk
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.