MyNetworkTV Adds ‘Chicago Fire’ in 2021-2022

MyNetworkTV has shared its 2021-2022 schedule. Chicago Fire comes into the lineup, joining other Dick Wolf series such as Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

The fall schedule begins September 20. It is the 16th season for MyNetworkTV, which provides stations with ten hours of primetime programming Monday through Friday.

“Adding an additional Dick Wolf hit like Chicago Fire to the lineup is a no-brainer,” said Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations, the MyNetworkTV parent. “We’re happy MyNetworkTV will continue to provide broadcast stations a block of big budget, franchise programming each weeknight–with a more favorable ad inventory split than any other network.”

Mondays have a double run of Law & Order: SVU. Tuesdays have a double shot of Chicago Fire. On Wednesdays it’s two episodes of Dateline and on Thursdays it’s Dateline and Chicago P.D. Fridays offer two episodes of Chicago P.D.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fox and MyNetworkTV for the upcoming season,” said Sean O’Boyle, executive VP of domestic sales, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “Our lineup of quality, best-in-class procedural hours, has been a strong fit for MyNetworkTV and their affiliates.”

MyNetworkTV is cleared in 97% of the country. Stations include WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles. WPWR Chicago, KDFI Dallas and WDCA Washington, D.C.