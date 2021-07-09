WADL Gets Detroit’s MyNetworkTV Affiliation

WADL Detroit has secured the market’s MyNetworkTV affiliation, and will make the switch Sep. 20. WMYD, known as TV20 and owned by Scripps, is the current MyNetworkTV station in Detroit.

Detroit is DMA No. 15.

Independent WADL, owned by Kevin Adell, airs primarily off-network programming, such as Mom, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and black-ish, with some local sports in the mix.

Adell also owns The Word Network, a Black Christian network founded by him and his late father Franklin.

Also Read: 'Motown 3.0' Detroit Trial Adding Telematics, Fleets With 'Ultra-Affordable' Transmissions

MyNetworkTV programs include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D. and Dateline.