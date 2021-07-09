WADL Gets Detroit’s MyNetworkTV Affiliation
Independent station scores network alignment in DMA No. 15
WADL Detroit has secured the market’s MyNetworkTV affiliation, and will make the switch Sep. 20. WMYD, known as TV20 and owned by Scripps, is the current MyNetworkTV station in Detroit.
Independent WADL, owned by Kevin Adell, airs primarily off-network programming, such as Mom, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and black-ish, with some local sports in the mix.
Adell also owns The Word Network, a Black Christian network founded by him and his late father Franklin.
MyNetworkTV programs include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D. and Dateline.
