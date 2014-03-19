MyNetworkTV Acquires Off-Net Rights to 'The Walking Dead'

MyNetworkTV has acquired the off-network syndication rights to AMC's The Walking Dead.

Repeat episodes of the top-rated zombie drama will begin airing on MyNetworkTV in the fall, with back-to-back episodes running on a to-be-determined night.

"We are fired up that MyNetworkTV will be the exclusive broadcast home to The Walking Dead," said Greg Meidel, president of 20th Television. "As we enter the 2014 upfronts, the blockbuster program, which breaks the mold of conventional television, further enhances 20th Television's media sales slate of hit comedies, dramas and first-run programming."

The Walking Dead is currently in its fourth season on AMC, with its finale set for March 30.