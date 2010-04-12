MyNet Hopes to Build With ‘Burn Notice'

Fox-owned MyNetworkTV is expected to

pick up USA's

Burn Notice for a primetime run starting this fall, according to

industry sources.

"We have nothing to announce at this time," said a MyNetTV spokesman.

Burn Notice, cable's top show, is produced by

Fox TV Studios and Fuse Entertainment and airs on USA Network. It stars Jeffrey

Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar and Bruce Campbell and is created and executive

produced by Matt Nix. The show returns to USA on Thursday, June 3.

MyNetTV will likely double-run the

show on Wednesday nights. The network currently airs Twentieth's The Unit

in those slots, and it will have aired every episode of the show come May.

Overall, MyNetTV is turning in a

strong performance. Year to year, the network is up 28% in total viewers and

13% among adults 18-49. On Monday nights, when it airs a double-run of NBC

Universal's Law & Order: Criminal Intent, it's up 60% among total

viewers. On Wednesday nights, it's up nearly 100%.

MyNetTV bills itself as a programming

service, as opposed to a traditional network, acquiring programming to fill its

primetime hours. MyNetTV affiliates program the rest of their schedules themselves.