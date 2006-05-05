My Network TV Adds Five More Affiliates
Fox’s My Network TV (MNT) snagged five more affiliates Friday, bringing its total distribution to 73% of the country.
The newest stations to sign on are: KJZZ Salt Lake City, an independent owned by Larry H Miller Communications; WNEM-DT Flint-Saginaw, Mich., a Meredith owned station; KXLY4-2 Spokane, Wash., owned by Spokane Television; KEVU Euguene, Ore., a California Oregon Broadcasting station; and WMYW Wilmington, Del., owned by WBHQ Columbia LLC.
So far, MNT has deals in 126 markets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.