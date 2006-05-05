My Network TV Adds Five More Affiliates

Fox’s My Network TV (MNT) snagged five more affiliates Friday, bringing its total distribution to 73% of the country.

The newest stations to sign on are: KJZZ Salt Lake City, an independent owned by Larry H Miller Communications; WNEM-DT Flint-Saginaw, Mich., a Meredith owned station; KXLY4-2 Spokane, Wash., owned by Spokane Television; KEVU Euguene, Ore., a California Oregon Broadcasting station; and WMYW Wilmington, Del., owned by WBHQ Columbia LLC.

So far, MNT has deals in 126 markets.