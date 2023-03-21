‘My Little Pony’ Series Coming to Netflix

A new My Little Pony series arrives on Netflix (opens in new tab) March 27, when 10 episodes of My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale premieres. Tell Your Tale continues the story of Sunny Starscout and her new friends, following the return of magic to Equestria.

“The 2D animated series is the ultimate insider’s guide to the everyday escapades of the Mane 5 and features a buffet of heartfelt, funny and fast-paced stories that will have everypony in stitches,” Netflix teases.

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale premiered on YouTube in April 2022, and episodes remain on that platform.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark has 10 episodes on Netflix. Other Pony properties on the streaming network include the movie My Little Pony: A New Generation and series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan voices Zipp Storm in Tell Your Tale alongside Jenna Warren, JJ Gerber, Ana Sani and AJ Bridel.

Tell Your Tale has three ponykinds, Earth ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi, living and working together. Pipp runs a salon called Mane Melody. Sunny works in the smoothie business. Izzy works with unicycles and Zipp solves mysteries. We’re unsure exactly what Hitch does.

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale is produced by Lil Critter Workshop, with Gretchen Mallorie the head writer and story editor and Tay Mustafa the creative producer.

Part of Hasbro, My Little Pony launched in 1983. ■