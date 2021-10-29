‘My Life: Growing Up Asian in America’ is First MTV Books Title

MTV Entertainment said the first title under its MTV Books imprint is My Life: Growing Up Asian in America.

(Image credit: MTV Books)

The ViacomCBS unit is looking to ramp up its book to TV and film development efforts.

My Life: Growing Up Asian in America is a collection of essays written by former Reddit CEO Ellen K. Pao, author Melissa de la Cruz, MTV News’ Yoonj Kim, journalist Amna Naway and others.

The introduction is written by former MTV News correspondent SuChi Pak.

“With MTV Books, our mission is to cultivate and amplify new and pioneering voices who reflect the diversity of experiences that resonate with our global audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, CCO and president of content for MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to have SuChin, who is an integral part of MTV’s brand history, bravely share her own story alongside so many talented essayists to help us shine a light on these powerful and important coming of age stories.”

The book is scheduled to be released May 10, 2022 during AAPI Heritage Month. The essays were gathered in partnership with the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and will be published by Simon and Schuster’s Atria Books imprint.

"In the midst of being blamed for COVID and experiencing rising violent attacks against us, this book is a powerful reminder of the strength and rich variety of our communities," said Michelle K. Sugihara, CAPE executive director. "We're grateful to MTV Books for uplifting our voices and creating a space of healing and hope."