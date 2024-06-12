‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’ Gets Second Season

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild is getting a second season. The series, which premiered in October 2023, is presented by Mutual of Omaha in a partnership with Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).

It has averaged 1.1 million weekly viewers in season one, according to HMPG.

Season two will start in the fall.

Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant host.

“Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’ve successfully reintroduced a beloved piece of television history to new and diverse audiences,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information.

Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild is part of NBC’s “The More You Know” educational block.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished for season one and we look forward to season two and taking our viewers on even wilder adventures,” said Jennifer Wulf, VP, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “We’re always driven by our principle to protect the human and wild kingdoms, and we’re excited to continue inspiring our audiences to do their part in protecting the wildlife and their natural habitats through the iconic series.”

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Wild Kingdom premiered on NBC in 1963 and later became a syndicated show, which went off the air in 1988.