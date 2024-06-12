‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’ Gets Second Season
Peter Gros, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant host show that premiered back in 1963
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild is getting a second season. The series, which premiered in October 2023, is presented by Mutual of Omaha in a partnership with Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).
It has averaged 1.1 million weekly viewers in season one, according to HMPG.
Season two will start in the fall.
Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant host.
“Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’ve successfully reintroduced a beloved piece of television history to new and diverse audiences,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information.
Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild is part of NBC’s “The More You Know” educational block.
“We’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished for season one and we look forward to season two and taking our viewers on even wilder adventures,” said Jennifer Wulf, VP, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “We’re always driven by our principle to protect the human and wild kingdoms, and we’re excited to continue inspiring our audiences to do their part in protecting the wildlife and their natural habitats through the iconic series.”
Wild Kingdom premiered on NBC in 1963 and later became a syndicated show, which went off the air in 1988.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.