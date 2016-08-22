Murphy Produces 'Scream Queens' Flood PSA

21st Century Fox has produced a PSA to help drive relief dollars to flood-ravaged Louisiana, with the help of Ryan Murphy, creator of FX Networks' American Horror Story.

“After shooting two series in New Orleans, I feel particularly connected to the state of Louisiana and the wonderful and talented people I’ve met there," Murphy said of the effort. "We want everyone affected by these devastating floods to know that we see you and that help is on the way.”

Murphy, who also is behind Fox's Scream Queens (which, like American Horror Story, has filmed in Louisiana), partnered with the company to produce the PSA, which features Scream Queens cast members.

The company has also donated $100,000 to the Louisiana United Way Flood Fund, and said it is "leveraging its networks, talent and social media to drive additional donations and will rally its 15,000+ US employee base to extend the donation amount even further."

That includes airings on Fox's owned TV stations, according to Shira Oberlander, executive director of Social Impact for 21st Century Fox.

The studio also produced Fantastic Four and the upcoming X-Men Wolverine movie in Louisiana.

Watch the PSA below: