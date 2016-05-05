FX Orders Ryan Murphy Limited Series ‘Feud’

FX has ordered a limited series from Ryan Murphy called Feud, which is focused on “epic conflicts” in history. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce the eight-episode series for FX.

Murphy is the mastermind behind anthologies American Crime Story and American Horror Story, which both run on FX, and a number of other TV series.

The first installment stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and tells the story of the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon), and how they came together in 1962 for What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The film was a smash, but it only served to deepen the rift between the stars.

Jessica Lange starred in the first and third seasons of American Horror Story. The cast also includes Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci and Judy Davis.

Production begins in the fall and the first installment will air in 2017 on FX.

“Ryan keeps re-inventing TV,” said FX Networks CEO John Landgraf, citing Nip/Tuck, Glee,American Horror Story and American Crime Story. “Feud adds a third and equally ambitious franchise to Ryan’s unprecedented slate of FX anthological limited series and marks our third such collaboration with studio partner 20th Century Fox Television/Fox 21. The series will offer a seductive, insightful look at what lies behind legendary personality conflicts.”

Feud will be executive produced by Murphy and Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner.

“Ryan revolutionized the modern anthology with the American Horror Story and American Crime Story franchises, and he’s come up with another gem in Feud,” said Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “With Jessica and Susan headlining, it’s already sure to be flawlessly acted, wildly entertaining and fiercely provocative.”