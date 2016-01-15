TCA: Fox Renews 'Empire,' 'Scream Queens'

Complete Coverage TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Fox made a flurry of announcements Friday during the net’s TCA winter press tour day.

First, was a pair of renewals for a third season of Empire and second season of Scream Queens, which will take place in a hospital.

The net also confirmed orders for Prison Break and a pilot for a spinoff of 24. Both reboots had been rumored to be in the works.

“It was very clear that [Prison Break creator] Paul [Scheuring] had many more stories to tell about these characters,” said Dana Walden, chairman and CEO, Fox Television Group, Friday, adding that both Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will return.

On 24: Legacy, Walden said that Stephen Hopkins will direct the revamp, which will be set in the same world as the original series but include different characters. Hopkins was an executive producer on the original series.

The network mad a few casting announcements as well, including that Trisha Yearwood and Prince Royce have come on board musical The Passion and Tim Curry has signed on to narrate The Rocky Horror Picture Show.