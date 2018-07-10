‘Murphy Brown’ Redo Starts Sept. 27 on CBS

CBS has revealed its fall season premiere dates, which sees ballyhooed reboots Magnum P.I. debut Sept. 24 and Murphy Brown start up Sept. 27.

Monday, Sept. 24 marks the start of the season for CBS, with the premieres of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon airing before the Magnum remake. The third season premiere of Bull airs that night at 10 p.m.

On Sept. 25, it’s the 16 season premiere of NCIS followed by new Dick Wolf drama FBI, then the season starter for NCIS: New Orleans.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 has the 37th season premiere of Survivor, and the finale for Big Brother.

Sept. 27 has Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon in their regular time periods, then the season premiere of Mom, the start of Murphy Brown and the second season premiere of SWAT.

On Friday, Sept. 28, it’s the season starters for MacGyver, Hawaii 5-0 and Blue Bloods.

Saturday, September 29 offers Crimetime Saturday and the 31st season premiere of 48 Hours.

God Friended Me starts Sunday, Sept. 30, after the 51st season premiere of 60 Minutes. NCIS: Los Angeles kicks off at 9:30 with a football doubleheader on the schedule. It moves to 9 p.m. a week later.

On Monday, Oct. 1, it’s the series debuts of The Neighborhood and Happy Together.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 has Survivor in its regular period, and the season starters of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds.

On Sunday, Oct. 7, Madam Secretary has its fifth season premiere at 10 p.m., following 60 Minutes, God Friended Me and NCIS: Los Angeles.