MundoFox Upgrades Affiliation In Miami Market With WGEN

New Spanish language broadcast network MundoFox has moved its affiliation in the key Miami market to WGEN-TV, a full-power station that can be found on channel 8.

MundoFox, a joint venture of Fox International Channels and RCN Television Group of Colombia, had previously announced WJAN-CD as its affiliate in Miami. WGEN, owned by Mapale LLC., had been an independent Spanish language station.

"The addition of WGEN-TV to the MundoFox affiliate family represents a major step forward for us in Miami, bringing full coverage, a consistent channel position, and a strong, built-in Spanish-language audience in this very important DMA," Emiliano Saccone, president of MundoFox, said in a statement.

MundoFox launched on August 13, 2012 and has affiliated in nearly all of the top 25 Hispanic markets.

"WGEN-TV welcomes MundoFox's high-quality programming strategy as a refreshing alternative that stands to be the future one-stop destination for the dynamic Hispanic population of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties," said Roy Meyeringh, general manager of WGEN-TV. "We are confident that this original content, together with our relevant information and public affairs programs, will bring unmatched news and entertainment to our community, as it already has in other major Hispanic markets."