MTV Gives the 2020 VMAs TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 23.

On the strength of 549.1 million TV ad impressions, MTV’s promo for the 2020 Video Music Awards is No. 1.

In second place, CBS says “it’s time to escape” to Love Island, while in third, Discovery and its siblings — including HGTV, Food Network, OWN and TLC — promote a variety of escapist programming (“Whatever you’re into, it’s on the Discovery family of networks,” an announcer says). Discovery also takes fourth place to promote new show Dodgeball Thunderdome, while Freeform gives some love to its “limited series event” Love in the Time of Corona in fifth.

Notably, the Dodgeball Thunderdome promo has the highest iSpot Attention Score (95.91) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average more likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2020 Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 549,093,853

Attention Score: 88.82

Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,164,836

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $156,908

2) Love Island, CBS

Impressions: 259,274,855

Attention Score: 92.63

Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,112,891

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $593,819

3) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 253,306,857

Attention Score: 95.80

Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,260,461

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery

Impressions: 222,359,899

Attention Score: 95.91

Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,467,624

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $167,964

5) Love in the Time of Corona, Freeform

Impressions: 204,741,922

Attention Score: 95.53

Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,046,310

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $293,227

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 21).

On the strength of 400.8 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone is number one.

Cable networks once again dominate our ranking, with Paramount joined by Nickelodeon, which promotes a Loud House/The Casagrandes marathon; Disney Channel, which declares that “We stand for humanity” in a spot that calls attention to its support of Black Lives Matter; CNN, with its continuing “Facts First” campaign; and HGTV, which hypes its new series Design at Your Door.

Notably, the Nick spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 400,834,587

Attention Score: 90.37

Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,786,534

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,862,304

Impressions: 194,084,113

Attention Score: 96.92

Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $8,154,589

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $8,591

3) Black Lives Matter, Disney Channel

Impressions: 187,809,450

Attention Score: 95.81

Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,498,207

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Facts First, CNN

Impressions: 163,355,103

Attention Score: 96.54

Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $541,288

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Design at Your Door, HGTV

Impressions: 161,075,572

Attention Score: 96.08

Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,012,996

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

