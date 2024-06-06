MTV Entertainment Studios Orders More ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’

Season two of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, July 10. MTV Entertainment Studios also renewed the animated show for a third season.

Mike Judge created the show, which premiered in 1993, and voices both characters.

Movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe makes its Comedy Central debut Wednesday, July 3.

Beavis and Butt-Head made their premiere in the Judge short film Frog Baseball, which aired on the MTV animated show Liquid Television. Beavis and Butt-Head then ran for seven seasons, ending in 1997.

An eighth season ran on MTV in 2011.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head debuted on Paramount Plus in 2022.

“Known for its sharp wit and unfiltered take on adolescence, the show remains a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist,” said Comedy Central of the show.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

Season 1 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is on Paramount Plus, as is the Beavis and Butt-Head library.