MTV Entertainment Studios Orders More ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’
Season two of rebooted animated show premieres July 10
Season two of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, July 10. MTV Entertainment Studios also renewed the animated show for a third season.
Mike Judge created the show, which premiered in 1993, and voices both characters.
Movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe makes its Comedy Central debut Wednesday, July 3.
Beavis and Butt-Head made their premiere in the Judge short film Frog Baseball, which aired on the MTV animated show Liquid Television. Beavis and Butt-Head then ran for seven seasons, ending in 1997.
An eighth season ran on MTV in 2011.
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head debuted on Paramount Plus in 2022.
“Known for its sharp wit and unfiltered take on adolescence, the show remains a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist,” said Comedy Central of the show.
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.
Season 1 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is on Paramount Plus, as is the Beavis and Butt-Head library.
