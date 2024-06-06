MTV Entertainment Studios Orders More ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’

Season two of rebooted animated show premieres July 10

New Beavis and Butt-Head series on Paramount Plus August 4.
Season two of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, July 10. MTV Entertainment Studios also renewed the animated show for a third season. 

Mike Judge created the show, which premiered in 1993, and voices both characters. 

Movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe makes its Comedy Central debut Wednesday, July 3. 

Beavis and Butt-Head made their premiere in the Judge short film Frog Baseball, which aired on the MTV animated show Liquid Television. Beavis and Butt-Head then ran for seven seasons, ending in 1997. 

An eighth season ran on MTV in 2011. 

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head debuted on Paramount Plus in 2022. 

“Known for its sharp wit and unfiltered take on adolescence, the show remains a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist,” said Comedy Central of the show. 

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

Season 1 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is on Paramount Plus, as is the Beavis and Butt-Head library

