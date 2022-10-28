MTV Entertainment Studios Decks The Halls With Six Holiday Movies

Paramount Global's MTV Entertainment Studios is getting into the fourth-quarter spirit with six new holiday films that will air across VH1, Comedy Central and Paramount Networks.

The films come from executive producers including Gabourey Sidibe, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Justina Valentine, and Tanya Tucker and star Ashanti, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Loretta Devine, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ne-Yo, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, Thomas Lennon, Vivica A. Fox and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

At a time when media companies are being Scrooge-like in their spending on original programming for traditional cable networks, the new films will help Paramount’s networks compete with holiday happy channels including Hallmark, Great American Family, Lifetime, Freeform and AMC.

“Last year we broke the traditional mold of holiday films in a big way,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTVE Studios Head of Unscripted Entertainment & Adult Animation Paramount Plus. “As we look toward this new slate, with the depth of our powerful producers coupled with the diversity of our amazing talent, we will continue to take the classic holiday genre head on by providing something different for our viewers to enjoy.”

VH1’s films include Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, premiering on Nov. 30 with Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Foxx Hole Productions and Nexus films; All I Didn’t Want For Christmas, premiering Dec. 7 with Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox, Andrew Bushell, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Blue Ice Productions; A New Diva’s Christmas Carol, premiering Dec. 14 with Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Green Door Pictures and Blue Ice Pictures; and Fuhgeddabout Christmas, premiering Dec. 21 starring Justina Valentine, DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino, Vincent Pastore, Renee Graziano, Perez Hilton, Teresa Giudice, Fetty Wap and Sway, with Nick Cannon, preoduced by MTV Entertainment and Justina Valentine Presents.

Comedy Central will debuts Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist in December, starring Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and HIgh Sierra Carpeting.

A Nashville Country Christmas will premiere on Paramount Network in DEcember. It starsTanya Tucker, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Olivia Sanabia, and was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Principle Productions, Off Camera Entertainment and Synthetic Cinema International. ■