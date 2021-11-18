MSG Sportsbook Deal With Caesars Includes JB Smoove Series

Madison Square Garden announced a multiyear marketing partnership with Caesars Sportsbook that includes a TV series featuring comedian JB Smoove, who also appears as Caesar in the gambling company’s commercials.

The deal makes Caesars the official sports betting partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden Arena and MSG Networks. It includes in-arena hospitality for Caesars Rewards customers and digital media exposure.

MSG Networks and Caesars Sportsbook will air a 20-part marathon that bring back Four Courses with JB Smoove, which originally began in 2013 and features the Curb Your Enthusiasm star having conversations with athletes and celebrities.

The new series, One Course with JB Smoove, will include betting odds and other Caesars-themed content.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with my friends at MSG Networks,” said Smoove, described as a Knicks fan. “I can see it now: Caesar in the Mecca! A match made in heaven!”

Caesars Sportsbook will receive prominent exposure inside Madison Square Garden, including TV visible signage, in-arena LED messaging, GardenVision features and activations on the court and ice during Knicks and Rangers games. Digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden and in the new Moynihan Train Hall will also feature Caesars Sportsbook branding on display to the millions of people who walk by every day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caesars Sportsbook, a renowned brand in the sports betting industry, to the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment families,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive VP, marketing partnerships, MSG Entertainment, in a release. “Caesars Sportsbook is a key player in the growing world of sports betting — and we look forward to utilizing this partnership to further strengthen our brands’ connection with Caesars customers, while also providing the company with significant exposure across our unrivaled set of assets.” ■