MSG Networks to Offer Vegas Sports Betting Content

MSG Networks said it has reached an agreement with the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) to bring its sports betting content to the regional sports network five days per week.

VSiN’s “Follow the Money” began airing on Monday, July 1 and will be available every weekday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on MSG. Hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard, the 3-hour sports talk show blends betting information with commentary and gambling stories.

“MSG Networks is the best possible broadcast partner to reach sports fans and betting enthusiasts throughout the New York area,” VSiN founder and CEO Brian Musburger said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to continue to work with innovators like MSG Networks to deliver sports betting news and information to the growing number of Americans wagering on sports.”

VSiN’s sports betting content will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform.

A sports agent, Brian Musberger formed VSiN in 2017 with his father Todd Musberger and uncle, sports broadcast legend Brent Musberger. The network got its start on satellite radio -- it still has shows on Sirius XM (channel 204), and is available on fuboTV, Sling TV, NESN, and Vsin.com.