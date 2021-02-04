MSG Networks to Launch Pick ‘Em Gaming App

MSG Networks said it will launch a free-to-play app in March that will offer sports fans the chance to win cash prizes during Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Sabres Games.

The app--MSG Networks Pick ‘Em--was developed with Boom Sports and is expected to be available on iOS and Android devices.

Sports programmers and regional sports networks have been launching games in order to attract younger viewers to game broadcasts and increase engagement with fans.

“MSG Networks is thrilled to partner with Boom Sports on our new free-to-play app. We’ve been offering trivia and pick’em games on our MSG GO streaming app since 2018 and have seen firsthand how interactive games can help increase viewer engagement – including how long and how often they tune in,” said Peter Tulloch, senior VP, digital products and distribution, MSG Networks. “MSG Networks Pick ‘Em will further deepen our connection with viewers, providing sports fans with a fun and, potentially, rewarding way to enjoy MSG Networks’ live coverage of their favorite sports teams, while providing MSG Networks with new revenue opportunities.”

MSG Networks’ Pick ‘Em games will have a series of predictive questions rewarding fans with cash prizes for every basketball game, and for hockey games, the jackpot will be progressive. Official rules, scoring, prize and other information for MSG Networks Pick ‘Em will be available when the app launches

“We are excited to be working with MSG Networks to create an app that will enrich the viewing experience, and also offer unique value in the form of user insights and a strategic digital asset,” said Greg Viverito, VP of partnerships, Boom Sports. “We’re also a New York City-based company so we embraced the opportunity to create a product that adds to the fun of being a fan of New York sports teams.”